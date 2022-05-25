Police: 500,000 fentanyl pills found during traffic stop

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Two Phoenix women were arrested after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said.

The pills were found concealed collagen supplement bottles on Monday during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash, Casa Grande police said a statement.

Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police.

Court records didn’t list attorneys who could comment on behalf Lopez or Solis.

Two children who were also in vehicle were turned over to state child protection officials, police said.