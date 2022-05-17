Arson probe after 14 homes being built in Marana destroyed

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in the Tucson suburb of Marana are investigating whether a fire that destroyed 14 homes under construction homes was arson.

Marana police officials said the fire started late Friday night.

By the time crews from the Northwest Fire District arrived, 14 homes were on fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that federal authorities also are investigating the fire along with the Marana Police Department and the Northwest Fire District.