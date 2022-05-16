Searchers recover 18-year-old man’s body at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have located the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Lake Pleasant.

AZFamily.com reported Monday that Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body, making it the fourth fatality in the past month at the lake.

They were called around 5 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning on the lake’s south side at Sunset Ridge. Sgt. Calbert Gillett said witnesses told rescuers the man suddenly went under and never resurfaced.

A team of divers worked into the night but initially weren’t able to find him.

His name has not been released.

This marks the fourth death at Lake Pleasant, which is just northwest of Phoenix, in the last few weeks. Earlier this month, an 83-year-old woman died after being thrown from a boat and the body of another man who went missing was found. In April, the body of a 20-year-old man was found several feet below the water after disappearing.