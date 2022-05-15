Warrant issued for a Phoenix jail inmate mistakenly released

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for an inmate who was mistakenly released.

Anthony Pena allegedly assumed the identity of another inmate and was released around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, but authorities said the mistake wasn’t realized until six hours later.

Pena was originally booked on a warrant for failure to appear and drug charges with a $250 bond.

Sheriff’s officials said an internal investigation in connection to the erroneous release will be conducted to reveal any possible negligence or policy violations.