Gilbert couple who won $474M lottery jackpot chose anonymity

PHOENIX (AP) — A married couple from Gilbert chose to permanently remain anonymous in claiming the jackpot from a $473 million winning ticket for the Powerball drawing on April 27, Arizona Lottery officials said.

The winning couple came forward Friday to claim the jackpot and elected to take a cash payment of $283.3 million, lottery officials said Tuesday in a statement. “The couple also claimed permanent anonymity.”

The couple could have chosen to take the full winning amount in 30 payments over 29 years.

A 2019 Arizona law specifies that winners of Arizona Lottery prizes of $100,000 or more automatically remain anonymous for 90 days but can choose to remain anonymous permanently.

The winning ticket was sold on April 26 at a convenience store in Gilbert.