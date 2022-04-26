Multiple Pac-12 schools facing quarterback competitions

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

A majority of Pac-12 schools have quarterback competitions coming out of spring football. Arizona State had one of the Pac-12′s best quarterbacks but now will have to decide among two players after Jayden Daniels opted to transfer. Colorado, Washington and Oregon State all have returning starters but they’re being pushed by others for the starting job. UCLA, Stanford and Utah have returning starters. Southern California landed Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams and Washington State is in good shape with Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward.