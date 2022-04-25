Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 1:41 PM

Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he’ll seek reelection

KION

Associated Press

SHONTO, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says he’ll seek a second term in office. Nez’s term as the tribe’s top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. He announced a reelection bid over the weekend from his hometown of Shonto. He highlighted his administration’s handling of COVID-19 and says he wants to ensure that plans to rebuild the economy, and extend power and water lines continues. A handful of others have said they’ll seek the position. The deadline for presidential hopefuls to file for the job is May 4. The primary election is in August.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content