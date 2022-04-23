In election misinformation fight, ‘2020 changed everything’

By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As voters get ready for hundreds of elections of local and national importance this year, officials and voting rights advocates are bracing for a repeat of the misinformation that overwhelmed the 2020 presidential election. This year, the voting advocacy group Common Cause hopes to rely on thousands of volunteers to identify misinformation floating around online and push for social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to take down the most egregious falsehoods. One official in Ohio says that “2020 changed everything” and that fighting election misinformation “has got to be a part of our job now.”