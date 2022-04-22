Red Bull pilots and skydive masters plan weekend plane swap

PHOENIX (AP) — A pair of pilots and skydiving masters who are cousins plan a stunt to swap planes in midair. Red Bull Media House is a global multi-media company that organized the Sunday event over Phoenix. The plane swap described by Red Bull as a world first will be streamed on Hulu. The company says Red Bull athletes Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will pitch their Cessna 182 planes into a synchronized nosedive at 14,000 feet, stopping the engines while a custom-manufactured airbrake holds the planes in a controlled 140 mph. They’ll then skydive into each other’s planes,.