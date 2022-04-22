Even with Murray drama, Cards confident in team’s direction

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be one of the more stable franchises in the NFL just six months ago. That changed a little after a late-season collapse and a passive/aggressive contract spat between quarterback Kyler Murray and the team’s front office brought some drama to the desert. Assuming Murray and the Cardinals figure out things, the upcoming draft is a way to plug some holes on the roster. The Cardinals don’t have any glaring holes but could certainly use help at multiple positions, including edge rusher, defensive line, receiver and cornerback.