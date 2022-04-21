Southwest fire crews brace for return of dangerous winds

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest are bracing for the return of ferocious winds. More than 500 firefighters are manning fire lines in Arizona and New Mexico and more help is on the way. The largest type of management team plans to take command of resources Friday at one of the biggest, most dangerous fires near Flagstaff. A brief break in the weather allowed crews to launch aerial attacks on some of the fires Thursday. But that’s unlikely Friday. Forest Service officials in New Mexico say there’s “high confidence” a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur with sustained winds up to 50 mph.