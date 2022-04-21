Pursued SUV in head-on freeway crash; 1 killed, others hurt

PICACHO, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities said a SUV crossed the median of Interstate 10 in the Arizona desert and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer rig Thursday, killing one person and injuring others. State Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said the crash occurred following a pursuit that began when a trooper attempted to stop the SUV “for an unknown violation” as it headed in the direction of Phoenix. Graves said eight people were in the SUV and that “several” people were ejected, with injured people being taken to hospitals. Graves also said the DPS asked the U.S. Border Patrol to respond to the scene.