Maricopa County board names new top prosecutor

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has chosen one of the three Republicans running to replace former County Attorney Allister Adel to temporarily fill her post. Wednesday’s appointment gives longtime prosecutor Rachel Mitchell incumbent status and a leg up in August’s GOP primary. She gained national attention in 2018 when she was named by U.S. Senate Republicans to question a woman during the confirmation hearing for now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The woman accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Two other Republicans are running in the August primary and whoever wins will face Democrat Julie Gunnigle in November. Adel resigned last month amid criticism of her job performance.