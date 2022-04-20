DeBrincat scores in last minute of OT, Chicago beats Arizona

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored his 40th goal of the season with 37 seconds left in overtime, giving the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Jake McCabe, Dominik Kubalik and Alex Vlasic also scored for the Blackhawks, who won for the second time in 12 games after squandering a 3-1 lead in the final 10:18 of regulation. Barrett Hayton, Nate Smith and Anton Stralman scored for the Coyotes, who have lost eight in a row and 15 of 17.