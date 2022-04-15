Maricopa County may appoint candidate for prosecutor post

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County leaders may appoint one of three Republicans running to replace former County Attorney Allister Adel to temporarily fill her post. But first, the Board of Supervisors wants all three to interview for the interim position. They also said Friday that they want the candidates to say whether they think the GOP-dominated board made a mistake by certifying the 2020 election results. Some Republicans have criticized the board for certifying President Joe Biden’s win but it has steadfastly stood by the results. The three Republicans are Anni Foster, Gina Godbehere and Rachel Mitchell. The lone Democrat is Julie Gunnigle. Appointing one of the GOP candidates would give them an advantage and Gunnigle says the office needs someone to lead, not campaign for office.