Male pilot dead in helicopter crash at Gila Bend airport

GILA BEND, Ariz. (AP) — The pilot of a helicopter was declared dead after it crashed at Gila Bend Municipal Airport about 70 miles southwest of Phoenix. Authorities say no passengers were on board when the helicopter crashed Friday at about 8:30 a.m. The name of the male pilot has not been released. His official cause of death is pending. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.