Phoenix police officer wounded in convenience store shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Phoenix police officer was wounded in a shooting at a gas station’s convenience store. The suspect drove away from the scene of Thursday morning’s shooting in north Phoenix, but police say they had the make and model of the possible getaway car and the vehicle’s license plate. The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said in a Facebook post that a city police officer was hit by gunfire and was rushed to a hospital and undergoing surgery. The officer’s name and condition wasn’t immediately released and police didn’t immediately disclose any details about the shooting.