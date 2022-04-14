Arizona man arrested after 183 dead animals found in freezer

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after authorities say 183 dead animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that 43-year-old Michael Patrick Turland hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding. The garage freezer was at a home where Turland previously lived in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona. Authorities say the frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits. Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Turland’s behalf.