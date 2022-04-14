Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers. Frontieras North American announced Wednesday the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Frontieras is based on Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company says its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal. Frontieras CEO and co-founder Matthew McKean says the West Virginia site will allow the company to receive and ship its products worldwide.