Confident, not cocky: Loaded Suns ready for playoff run

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have many reasons to be confident they can make another deep playoff run. They are the No. 1 overall seed and their roster has loads of continuity and postseason experience after advancing to the Finals last season. They’re confident, but not cocky. Phoenix has never won an NBA title despite advancing to the Finals three times, including last season. The Suns were even better during the regular season this year, winning 64 games, which was eight games better than any other team. The All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker leads the way. The supporting cast of Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson continues to improve.