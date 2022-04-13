Olympic gymnasts face outsized expectations at NCAAs

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The arrival of four women from the 2020 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team has thrust the NCAA gymnastics championships into the spotlight. Olympic champion Sunisa Lee as well as gold medalist Jade Carey and silver medalists Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum are all college freshmen who have qualified for NCAA finals. None of them are locks, however, to capture an NCAA title. Auburn coach Jeff Graba says that’s because the level of competition at the NCAA level has risen significantly.