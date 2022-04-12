Southbound I-17 closed at Sunset Point after pedestrian hit

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a fatal crash closed a short segment of southbound Interstate 17 at the Sunset Point Rest Area, delaying traffic inbound into metro Phoenix Monday morning. The state Department of Public Safety said at least one vehicle struck a pedestrian in the southbound lanes and that an investigation was underway. It wasn’t clear why the pedestrian was in the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation said traffic was exiting at Sunset Point and re-entering the freeway on the south side of the rest area.