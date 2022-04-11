Legislature moving to add new teacher certification paths

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature could soon approve changes to the teacher certification process designed to address a shortage of classroom instructors by allowing more people without regular training lead a class. The Republican-backed proposal has already passed the Senate and was given initial approval after a vigorous House debate on Monday. Minority Democrats objected, saying it will allow unqualified people to teach and do little to impact the teacher shortage. The proposal expands a 2017 law that allows people with experience in the private sector to get a “subject-matter certificate” to teach in grades 6-12. The new proposal allows those people to also teach kindergarten through 5th graders. It awaits a formal House vote.