Idaho judge: Mom accused in kids’ killings now fit for trial

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a mother accused of conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover’s wife is now mentally competent to stand trial on some of the charges. The judge in Monday’s order says Lori Vallow Daybell has been restored to competency and that allows the case to proceed. Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell are charged in the case involving unusual doomsday belief allegations. Lori Vallow Daybell’s case had been on hold after the judge ordered her into a mental facility. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty and she has not entered a plea but is scheduled to be arraigned next week.