Goodyear policeman’s firing over protocol violations upheld

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — City officials say the firing of a Goodyear police officer for violating department protocols in nearly a dozen death investigations has been upheld. Lt. Dwayne Pollard was fired last November after an internal investigation into his actions in 11 natural death inquiries. Pollard appealed the firing and city officials say an independent hearing officer recommended the appeal be denied and Pollard’s termination upheld. City officials say Pollard examined the deceased individuals in a way that’s not consistent with what’s expected with these types of cases. The police department’s policy states that the medical examiner is generally the only person permitted to move, handle, search or remove a person known to be deceased.