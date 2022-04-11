1 dead in multi-vehicle car wreck on US 93 near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a multi-vehicle car wreck on a highway just outside of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports the crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes but shut down traffic in both directions. The closures are expected to last for several hours. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.