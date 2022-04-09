Young Douglas teen pleads guilty in migrant transport case

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A 14-year-old Douglas boy has pleaded guilty to juvenile charges stemming from a March incident in which authorities said he backed up into a Border Patrol vehicle while driving two migrants who’d entered the country illegally. A Cochise County prosecutor said the boy, who previously was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty recently in juvenile court to felony fleeing and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. At the time of the boy’s arrest, Cochise County officials believed he was the youngest so-called load driver arrested in the county. However, an even younger 14-year-old was recently arrested while allegedly trying to illegally ferry migrants in the country illegally.