Police fatally shoot armed man near ex-girlfriend apartment

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Gilbert police say officers fatally shot a man who reportedly posed a threat to them after three hours of negotiations at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex. Police said officers went there Friday night after the ex-girlfriend, who had an order of protection against the 27-year-old man, reported that he was headed to her residence. According to police, an officer got to the apartment complex before the man arrived while holding a handgun and he ran away and hid. Polices found the man, leading to the negotiations that ended with him being shot when he “presented a threat to the officers.” No identities were released.