1 tribal firefighter killed, 2nd injured in ambulance crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community firefighter was killed and a second critically injured when their ambulance collided with a tractor-trailer rig. Tribal President Martin Harvier said Firefighter Brendon Bessee was killed and Firefighter Tyler Packer was critically injured in the wreck. It occurred Friday on State Route 87 on the tribe’s reservation on the east side of metro Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the truck’s driver had minor injuries and that the wreck occurred after the ambulance turned onto the highway while responding to a 911 call. The DPS said cause of the crash was under investigation.