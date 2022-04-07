Ukrainian diplomat seeks aid in speech to Arizona lawmakers

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Ukrainian diplomat pleaded for the United States to send weapons to his beleaguered nation in a speech to the Arizona Legislature. Ukraine’s consul general in San Francisco said Thursday the country needs three things to repel Russian invaders and prevent more civilian deaths: “weapons, weapons and weapons.” He says prompt American help will save civilian lives, and he pleaded for people not to look away as the war drags on. The speech continues the outreach by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government to political and cultural institutions around the world.