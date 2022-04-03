Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Man is fatally shot outside a north Phoenix hookah lounge

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been fatally shot outside a hookah lounge in north Phoenix. Police say officers were called out around 1 a.m. Saturday and found  Zyion Parker lying in the lounge’s parking lot.  They say Parker was pronounced dead on the scene. Homicide detectives still are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting. Police say no suspects have been identified yet and their investigation is ongoing.

