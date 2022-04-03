1 man dies, another injured after shooting at Phoenix party

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say one man is dead and another injured after a shooting following a large party in Phoenix.They say officers received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots being fired.When police arrived on the scene, officers found a vacant home where a large party had taken place. Investigators learned that there was a shooting involving two 18-year-old men who ended up at separate hospitals. According to police, Bryson Footracer later died from his injuries while the other man had non-life-threatening injuries.Police say their investigation of the fatal shooting is ongoing.