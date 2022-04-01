MLB umpires to announce replay decisons for 1st time

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!”, big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season. Major League Baseball say umps will conduct in-park announcements during the replay review process. MLB was the last major pro sport in North America to institute replay when it began late in the 2008 season for home run calls. Video reviews were vastly expanded for the 2014 season. Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals. There were 1,305 calls challenged by clubs last year.