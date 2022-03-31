Taraji P. Henson, Chris Paul named to Black colleges board

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is appointing actor Taraji P. Henson and the NBA’s Chris Paul to a presidential advisory board on historically Black colleges and universities. The pair are among nine men and nine women being named to the board that exists to support the mission of these institutions. Several HBCU presidents, the president of United Airlines and the first Black woman to become administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency are on the list. The White House says the Biden administration has committed nearly $6 billion in support to these institutions through pandemic relief funding, grants and forgiving capital improvement debt.