Sheriff’s office: Deputy, suspect exchange gunfire, wounded

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responding to a trespassing call and a suspect were shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire. The office said the incident occurred Wednesday night in Dudleyville. According to a statement released by the office, the deputy was shot by the suspect when the deputy arrived at the scene and the suspect was shot when the deputy returned fire. The statement said both were taken to a hospital. No information was released on their injuries or conditions, and office spokesperson Lauren Reimer said Thursday no additional information was immediately available. Dudleyville is 49 miles north of Tucson.