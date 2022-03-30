Police chief: Student accidentally shot in leg on school bus

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Kingman police say one high school student accidentally shot and injured another male student on a school bus with a handgun brought to school. Police Chief Rusty Cooper said juvenile charges of endangerment and other crimes would likely be sought against the 14-year-old who had taken the gun to school on March 23. Cooper said the 14-year-old was handling the gun on the bus on the ride home to Dolan Springs the same day when it fired, shooting a 15-year-old student in the leg. The student’s injury was descrobed as serious but not life-threatening. Cooper said the shooting appeared to have been reckless but unintentional.