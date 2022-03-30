Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident

The Associated Press

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck several times by vehicles on Interstate 40 near Winslow and died. The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified him Wednesday as 39-year-old Adam Michael Tackett, of Farmington, New Mexico. Department spokesman Bart Graves says Tackett was standing in the middle of the interstate when he was hit Tuesday morning. The incident briefly shut down the westbound lanes. Authorities had received multiple calls about an object in the roadway. Graves says it’s unclear why Tackett was there. He says some of the man’s clothing and sleeping bag were found nearby.