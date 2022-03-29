Cubs RH David Robertson plans to be ready for opening day

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — David Robertson is back in camp with the Chicago Cubs after going home to be with his wife, Erin, for the birth of their third child. The veteran reliever says he thinks he has enough time to be ready for opening day next week against Milwaukee. Robertson says he did some throwing while away from the team, enlisting the help of a couple friends. He could pitch in a spring training game for Chicago as soon as Friday. Robertson finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs on March 16.