Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 1:05 PM

Prosecutors: $2M credit union embezzlement snagged by audit

KION

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a routine audit of a Winslow credit union triggered an investigation that has resulted in a Gilbert woman being sentenced to 26 months in prison for embezzling over $2.2 million from the financial institution. The sentence imposed Thursday on 64-year-old Susan Irene Romero on her previous guilty plea to one count of embezzlement funds includes an order that she pay restitution of $2,360,000. According to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Romero worked for the Winslow Santa Fe Credit Union for more than 30 years,  mostly in leadership roles, including as manager, president and CEO.  

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content