Troy Kotsur’s road to making history at the Oscars

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Troy Kotsur is just the second actor who’s deaf to be nominated for an Academy Award. His performance in the best-picture nominee “CODA” has elevated the 53-year-old Kotsur to Hollywood’s biggest stages while making history for the Deaf community. He’s the first deaf actor ever nominated individually for a Screen Actors Guild award. Accepting the Gotham award for best supporting performance, he told the crowd that he wasn’t speechless but “absolutely handless right now.” In an interview, Kotsur says he hopes all the acclaim for him will inspire deaf kids “not to feel limited.”