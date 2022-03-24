Phoenix man who sold drug to woman who died pays restitution

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man serving a 10-year prison term for selling fentanyl to a woman who died after taking the drug is paying restitution to her family. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 29-year-old Reyes Luis Holguin agreed this week to pay more than $6,100 to the family of the young mother. They say the woman, whose name wasn’t released, bought fentanyl from Holguin in August 2019. Prosecutors say the victim communicated online with Holguin about buying three fake prescription oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. After consuming the pills, authorities say the victim overdosed and died. Her body was discovered the next morning by her mother.