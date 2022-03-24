Chris Paul expected to return for NBA-best Suns vs. Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul could be back from a broken thumb sooner than expected when the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Paul was listed as “probable” on the team’s injury report for the game against the Nuggets, roughly five weeks after he broke his right thumb in a game against Houston just before the All-Star break. Paul has missed 15 games since getting hurt Feb. 16. The 36-year-old point guard is averaging 14.9 points and 10.7 assists. With a nine-game lead over second-place Memphis with nine games left for both teams, the Suns were in position Thursday night to wrap up the best record in the NBA and home-court throughout the playoffs.