Chandler police: Mesa police fatally shot armed person

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler police say Mesa police fatally shot a person who had been driving a stolen motorcycle after the person displayed a gun. A Chandler police spokesperson said the shooting occurred Tuesday night during an encounter after Mesa police tried to stop the motorcycle and a police helicopter then tracked it a neighborhood in Chandler. Detective Eva Zermeno said in an email that “a gun was displayed” by the motorcycle driver, who was described only as a male. Zermeno said no officer was injured, No identities were released and no additional information was released on circumstances of the incident.