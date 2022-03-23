Ayton has career-high 35 points, Suns rally past T-Wolves

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, Devin Booker had 22 of his 28 points in the second half and the Phoenix Suns surged past trash-talking Minnesota 125-116 on Wednesday night. Landry Shamet scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help fuel the rally and bring the NBA-leading Suns within one win — or Memphis loss — of wrapping up homecourt advantage in the playoffs. The Suns have a nine-game lead with nine games left. Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 11 rebounds — but only three points and three rebounds in the second half after he woke up the Suns with his trash-talking late the first.