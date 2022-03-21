Ryan McMahon, Rockies agree to $70M, 6-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $70 million, six-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. McMahon gets $5 million this season, $9 million in 2023, $12 million in each of the following two seasons and $16 million in each of the last two years. He can opt out of the deal early depending on his finish in MVP voting. McMahon set career bests last year with a .254 batting average with 86 RBIs, and he had 23 homers, one shy of his high.