SUV fatally strikes 2 cyclists near Tucson; Suspect arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson and a suspect has been arrested. They say 74-year-old Kenneth Cook and his 62-year-old wife, Gretchen, were both declared dead at the scene Saturday. Sheriff’s officials say 26-year-old Ryan Machado has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, criminal damage and driving under the influence. Sheriff’s officials say deputies were dispatched to the Foothills about a crash involving two cyclists. Witnesses told authorities that a driver of an SUV involved in the collision drove away from the scene and gave a description of the vehicle. That led to Machado’s arrest.