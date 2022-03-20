Shamet hits key 3-pointer in OT, Suns rally to beat Kings

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 127-124 on Sunday. Damian Jones gave the Kings a 121-120 lead with a putback dunk not long after the Suns star Devin Booker fouled out. Shamet’s 25-foot try missed, but Phoenix grabbed the rebound. Following a timeout, Shamet hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put the Suns ahead by two. Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14. Mikal Bridges added 27 points, and Shamet had 21s. Centers Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee also fouled out.