Peoria police fatally shoot an armed man near Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Peoria say officers have fatally shot an armed man who was making threats to his family at an RV resort near Lake Pleasant. Police have identified the man as 74-year-old Richard Schaare of Payson. They say officers responded to a threats call around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Schaare reportedly had been physical with a family member and had threatened to shoot them. When officers arrived, they say the suspect had a gun in his hand and did not obey commands to drop the weapon. Schaare allegedly pointed the gun toward police and three officers fired at last one round apiece. Police say Schaare died at the scene. They say the investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Glendale Police Department.