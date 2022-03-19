MLB deal took 11 months of bargaining, most moves at end

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s labor negotiations had moved at a glacial pace for 11 months before a deal fell into place on March 10. The sides can’t even agree on key moments that led to the five-year agreement. Commissioner Rob Manfred’s fourth deadline was the one that stuck, enabling the season to start a week behind schedule on April 7. There was no joint news conference, instead sessions separated by three city blocks and one day, an indication the 2026-27 negotiations may be little different.