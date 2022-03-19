Colorado railroad operator poised to operate Old Tucson site

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A company that operates historic railroads in Colorado and North Carolina is poised to take over operations of Old Tucson, a western-themed attraction that served as a film set for classic movies, television productions and commercials. Pima County officials on Friday recommended that the county Board of Supervisors approve an agreement to have Durango, Colorado-based American Heritage Railways take control of the southern Arizona landmark. Old Tucson, located in a desert setting on Tucson’s western outskirts, closed in 2020 due to financial fallout from the coronavirus. The lease for the 180-acre site reverted to the county, the property owner.